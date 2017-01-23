Region 9 Hoops Show: This week’s awards and highlights

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, with highlights and awards from Region 9 games over the past week.

We also take a closer look at each team and what’s what as region play progresses. This week we have some cool dunks, some timely 3-pointers and an ultra-competitive Region 9 race.

Our show, brought to you by Revere Health, awards the player of the week, the picture of the week and we figure who’s “da man” on each team. Remember, anytime a Region 9 team scores more than 55 points, you can get a free dessert after the game at 25 Main Restaurant — brought to you by Holbrook Asphalt. It’s the Holbrook Asphalt Big Score Dessert.

Click play above to watch the Region 9 Hoops Show!

Here’s last week’s results:

Wednesday’s scores

Dixie 77, Snow Canyon 57

Desert Hills 53, Hurricane 36

Pine View 57, Cedar 45

Friday’s scores

Dixie 58, Pine View 49

Desert Hills 76, Snow Canyon 33

Hurricane 65, Cedar 37

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.