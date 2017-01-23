2 mountain roads in Iron County closed due to snow

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two mountain roads in Iron County were closed Monday due to snowfall and blowing snow, and there is no definite time set for their reopening.

Utah Department of Transportation regional communications manager Kevin Kitchen said that state Route 143 to Brian Head and Mammoth Creek is closed from milepost 17 to milepost 28. In addition, state Route 14 is closed at the Right Hand Canyon Road, milepost 5, to Duck Creek Village, milepost 29, due to heavy snow in the area.

“I haven’t heard yet from crews there where they’re at,” Kitchen said. “I would suspect that they’ll try to open (SR-14) earlier than 143. On 143 we typically run into blowing snow issues.”

The UDOT website states the estimated time for reopening SR-14 is approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

Those traveling are admonished to take a winter survival kit in their vehicles, including warm clothes and blankets, extra food, water, flashlight and spare batteries batteries, among other things.

Vehicle preparation and safety precautions for winter weather

Stay in your vehicle

Disorientation occurs quickly in wind-driven snow and cold.

Run the motor about 10 minutes each hour for heat.

Open the window a little for fresh air to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Make sure the exhaust pipe is not blocked.

Make yourself visible to rescuers.

Turn on the dome light at night when running engine.

Tie a colored cloth (preferably red) to your antenna or door.

Raise the hood indicating trouble after snow stops falling.

Exercise from time to time, by vigorously moving arms, legs, fingers and toes to keep blood circulating and to keep warm.

Wear a hat; half your body heat loss can be from the head.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing in several layers is best. Trapped air insulates, and layers can be removed to avoid perspiration and subsequent chills.

Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent and hooded.

Safely removing tires and upholstery from your vehicle and lighting them on fire in a cleared area will create smoke to facilitate your being located.

Supplies recommended to keep in your vehicle in case of emergencies

Cellphone, portable charger and extra batteries.

Windshield scraper.

Battery-powered radio, extra batteries.

Flashlights, extra batteries.

Snack food.

Extra hats, coats, mittens, change of clothes.

Blankets.

Chains or rope.

Tire chains.

Spare gas.

Canned compressed air with sealant (emergency tire repair).

Road salt and sand.

Booster / jumper cables.

Emergency flares.

Bright colored flag; help signs.

Lighter / matches (waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water).

First aid kit – (Basic first aid courses are recommended).

Spare water.

Hi-lift jack.

Spare tire with keys for locking lug nuts.

Spare keys.

Shovel.

Tow strap.

Tool kit.

Duct tape.

Trash bags.

Road maps.

Compass.

Towels, paper towels.

The above recommendations were compiled in 2015 from the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue website, the Center for Disease Control’s emergency winter weather checklist, the U.S. Search and Rescue Task Force’s website on blizzard preparedness. This is a list of suggestions, in no particular order of priority, and should not be presumed exhaustive.

Printable / savable pdf: Vehicle Preparation and Safety Precautions for Winter Weather.

St. George News Editor-in-chief Joyce Kuzmanic contributed to this report.

