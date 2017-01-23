Free dental checkups, treatment coming for uninsured children

A Dixie State University Dental Hygiene student teaches a child about oral hygiene at a clinic in 2015. The Dixie State Dental Hygiene Program, Henry Schein Dental Supply Company, local dentists and dental hygienists are hosting the ninth annual Give Kids a Smile dental clinic on Saturday. St. George, Utah, Nov. 9, 2015 | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s Dental Hygiene Program is teaming up with the Henry Schein Dental Supply Company, local dentists and dental hygienists to host the ninth annual Give Kids a Smile dental clinic Saturday.

The event will provide uninsured children with free preventive and restorative dental care such as exams, X-rays, fillings, extractions, sealants, cleanings and fluoride.

“In the Dental Hygiene Program curriculum, we discuss the need to improve access to care for vulnerable members of our community,” interim chair of Dixie State’s Dental Hygiene Program Brenda Armstrong said. “This event gives our students another opportunity to serve the most vulnerable while working with area professionals and volunteers. It is a win-win for everyone — especially the children.”

To ensure the participating children receive the best treatment and have a positive experience, dental supply personnel, hygienists, assistants and DSU dental hygiene faculty and students have all volunteered to help with the event.

Offering students across campus the opportunity to participate in this hands-on learning experience and take advantage of the university’s “active learning, active life” approach to education, the Pre-Dental Club at Dixie and students from DSU’s Department of Spanish will also volunteer at the event.

Spanish students will serve as translators to ensure patients and their parents receive the treatment they need and understand the procedures they will be undergoing.

Students in Dixie State’s Dental Hygiene Program also take the university’s mobile clinic to the Department of Workforce Services office and offer free X-rays, screenings and cleanings to job seekers, giving them the confidence they need to excel at their next interviews.

Additionally, the program takes the mobile clinic to area care centers and sets up a portable clinic inside the facility to provide treatments to patients who aren’t able to get out and visit dentists. Students also visit elementary schools and teach students about the importance of practicing good oral hygiene.

Event details

What: “Give Kids a Smile,” free dental treatment for uninsured children.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The DSU Dental Hygiene Clinic in the Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center, 1526 Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free.

