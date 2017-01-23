Troopers identify 27-year-old man killed in semi crash

A 27-year-old man was killed on state Route 191 after the semi-truck he was driving struck a solid-rock mountainside in Moab Canyon, Moab, Utah, Jan. 18, 2017 | Photo Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — Authorities have released the identity of a 27-year-old man killed Wednesday after the semitractor-trailer he was driving struck a solid-rock mountainside in Moab Canyon.

The semi driver, Simon Ashe, of New Mexico, was ejected through the front windshield during the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The truck, which was carrying onions, was headed southbound for New Mexico when the crash occurred at approximately 7:29 p.m. on state Route 191 near mile post 132, just north of Arches National Park.

Ashe had been unable to negotiate the curve in the road and the semi drifted off the right shoulder, striking the wall of rock, Highway Patrol officials said.

A witness told troopers the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed down the canyon, though troopers have yet to confirm the exact speed.

According to the preliminary investigation, no signs of drugs or alcohol were shown to be contributing factors in the crash, UHP officials said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

