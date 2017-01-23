Dixie Republicans host town hall on Obamacare, health care reforms

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Dixie Republican Forum will host a town hall meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the issue of congressional repeal of Obamacare and proposed health insurance reforms.

The meeting will be held at the Washington County Commission Chambers, 197 E. Tabernacle in St. George.

Members of Congressman Chris Stewart’s staff will be participating to give the latest information on what is happening in Washington, D.C., and to answer audience questions. The meeting is open to the public.

The Dixie Republican Forum provides monthly educational meetings and opportunities for activism.

Anyone interested in more information about the town hall meeting or wanting to join the group can contact the Dixie Republican Forum by email.

