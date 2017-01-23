Kayenta Arts Foundation hosts open house for new Center for the Arts

The Center of the Arts at Kayenta provides a new space for visual and performing arts, Ivins, Utah, Jan. 23, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

IVINS – Kayenta Arts Foundation has announced the completion of the construction phase of its new Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins. In celebration of the milestone, the foundation is holding “Standing Room Only,” a free open house for the public Saturday from 2-5 p.m.

The event will feature tours of the new center and a preview of what’s next. Sweet treats will be served, and everyone is welcome to see what the future holds.

Kayenta Arts Foundation broke ground for the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in May of 2013. Construction primarily has been funded by grassroots efforts and donations from more than 250 people from all regions of the United States and local businesses and governments.

When completed, the center will be home to theater, musical performances, dance recitals, art exhibits, lectures and more. It will also be available for both public and private events.

Official openings with ribbon cutting, donor appreciation and dedications will take place throughout the year. Kayenta Arts Foundation plans to host its first fully produced performance in the black box theatre area of the center by the end of the year.

Matt Marten, co-chair of the Capital Campaign Committee and a director for the foundation said:

We have made remarkable progress over the past three years, and this will be the first opportunity for the public to take a peek at this amazing new facility. We view 2017 as a ‘preview year’ for the center as we experiment with some events and grow into the space. Fundraising continues as we outfit the building with furniture and theatrical equipment necessary to support quality shows and events.

The important step of completing construction brings Kayenta Arts Foundation one step closer to its vision of being a premier venue in Southern Utah for awareness, appreciation, education and enjoyment of diverse artistic endeavors.

The Center for the Arts is located at 881 N. Coyote Gulch Court in the Kayenta Art Village.

For more information about the open house and future Kayenta Arts Foundation events visit the foundation’s website or Facebook page.

Event details

What: “Standing Room Only” open house for the Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Kayenta Art Village, 881 N. Coyote Gulch Court, Kayenta area of Ivins.

Cost: Free

More information: Kayenta Arts Foundation

