Donald Gallion

January 24, 1931 — January 21, 2017

Donald E. Gallion, 85, passed away Jan. 21, 2017. He was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Atchison, Kansas, to Virgil Gallion and Ruth Culp Gallion.

He grew up in Atchison and always dreamed of flying, so he joined the Air Force and later became an air traffic controller for the government. He loved to run, loved horses, loved being outdoors in any capacity and loved his family.

Preceded in death by sister, Virginia Pratt, and brother, Dudley Gallion. He is survived by his wife, Joy Gallion; daughter, Katrina Haney Folchert (John); four grandchildren (Toria, Carrie, Emma, Brooke); one great-grandson (Kason Putich); sister, Iris Phoutz (George); brother, Rick Gallion (Linda); and several nieces and nephews.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved his Heavenly Father dearly.

His kind and fun-loving spirit will be truly missed by family and friends.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. in the Morningside LDS 6 th Ward Chapel, 930 S. Morningside Dr., St. George, Utah.

There will be a viewing Wednesday prior to services from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Donald’s guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.