Letter to the Editor: Who’s to blame?

In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk, as they pause on the steps of the East Front of the U.S. Capitol as the Obamas depart following the inauguration of Trump in the District of Columbia, Jan. 20, 2017 | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, St. George News

OPINION — I know many Democrats are disappointed to see record numbers of Republicans elected to all levels of local, state and federal government.

We all heard the candidates for almost two years of hard campaigning. Election Day came and we voted. Power has transferred.

Much angst is directed at Trump but honestly, this election was a mandate on failed Democratic policy. The system wasn’t working for half the country. The election results of 2014 were ignored by Democrats.

Then a very flawed candidate was offered by Democrats for president and the party was without leadership. Shurmer and Pelosi, really?

Blame a white backlash but most of the country is white and they pay most of the taxes. Shouldn’t they have some say?

Democratic identity politics combining LGBT, intellectuals, millennials, Blacks, feminists and immigrants just failed to recognize the average Joe who was paying the bills.

So here we are with a chance for the common man to be fully represented. Can new leaders get America back to its glory years? I don’t know but let’s quit blaming Trump.

Whining, protesting and obstructing is not going to make Democrats feel any better about their failed policy and it is just poor sportsmanship filled with self-loathing.

Submitted by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington, Utah.

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.