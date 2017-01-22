Big game hunting permits for fall; application period opens

This October 2016 photo shows a bull elk in northern Utah, circa Oct. 4, 2016 | Photo by Jim Shuler courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, St. George News

UTAH – It might be the middle of winter, but it’s almost time to apply for a permit to hunt big game animals in Utah this fall.

Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 26. Your application must be received online no later than 11 p.m. on March 2, to be included in the draw for permits.

“This is an exciting time for big game hunters in Utah,” said Mike Canning, assistant director of the Division of Wildlife Resources. “As soon as the hunts end in the fall, hunters turn their attention to getting a permit to hunt the next fall. The time to apply is almost here.”

Starting Jan. 26, applications will be accepted for every big game hunt except the general-season bull elk hunt. General-season elk permits will be available, on a first-come, first-served basis, starting July 11.

Get a free guidebook

Everything you need to know to apply for a permit is available in the 2017 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook.

You can get the free guidebook online, at DWR offices and from more than 300 hunting and fishing license agents across Utah.

Big game webpage

Another great resource is the DWR’s Big Game webpage. Once you arrive at the page, the following are among the items you’ll find:

Drawing odds in 2016.

Maps for the various hunting units.

Information about the number of big game animals taken on the units since 2010.

Hunt all three deer seasons

Would you like to hunt all three general deer hunting seasons (archery, muzzleloader and rifle) on the unit you draw a permit for? You can if you join the “Dedicated Hunter” program.

To give yourself a chance to join the Dedicated Hunter program, you must do two things: Complete an online orientation course that teaches you more about the program and apply for and draw a 2017 general deer hunting permit.

Learn more about the program and how to join it on the DWR’s Dedicated Hunter program webpage.

Applying for a point

If you’re not going to hunt in 2017, you can still apply for a bonus point or a preference point. Earning a point increases the chance that you’ll draw a permit the next time you apply.

Applications for a point will be accepted starting Jan. 26. Your application for a point must be received by the DWR online no later than 11 p.m. on March 16.

Please remember that you must have a hunting license or a combination license to apply for a point or a hunting permit.

More information

If you have questions about applying for a 2017 Utah big game hunting permit, call the Utah Hunt Application office at telephone 800-221-0659 or the nearest Division of Wildlife Resources office.

