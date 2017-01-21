1,400 attend Women’s March for solidarity

ST. GEORGE – Approximately 1,400 women, men and children marched through downtown St. George Saturday afternoon as part of an organized sister march to the “Women’s March on Washington” which was held in the District of Columbia.
The march, which saw hundreds of sister marches across the United States and throughout the world, was ostensibly organized to protest on behalf of women’s rights on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.
“Around the world, women brandished signs with slogans such as ‘Women won’t back down’ and ‘Less fear more love.’ They decried Trump’s stand on such issues as abortion, health care, diversity and climate change,” a report from the Associated Press stated.
In addition to St. George, marches in Utah were held in cities such as Kanab, Ogden, Cedar City and Park City.
The St. George march was organized by Eva Livingston who decided to host a sister march just a few days prior to Saturday. Livingston put the event on Facebook and hoped to get around 20 of her closest friends to join her, she said. But the event took off well beyond expectations.
Contingencies from all corners of Washington County, as far as Springdale and Rockville, came to support the historic march, while others joined from outside the county and the state, hailing from Mesquite, Nevada, and even San Diego, California.
As people gathered at the St. George city offices before the start of the march, a conservative estimate put the crowd at about 200-300 hundred people. But, as the march progressed, it became clear that the crowd had swelled. Several people stationed themselves on corners and counted the numbers as they passed. By best count there were 1,475 participants.
“I want to thank everybody for showing up today,” Livingston said.
Across the country and around the globe the story was similar as huge crowds turned out to lend their support to the cause.
“The Washington rally alone attracted over 500,000 people by the unofficial estimate of city officials,” the Associated Press report said.
While it could be fairly said that the protest was fueled in large part by fear of Trump’s political agenda, especially where women and minority groups such as the LGBTQ community are concerned, the protest in St. George was a peaceful display that most participants said showed solidarity and hope rather than divisiveness.
Dallas Henry, an outreach and clinic coordinator for Planned Parenthood in St. George, said she was marching to let the community know that their doors would remain open no matter what.
“We’re here for our community,” Henry said, “and we’re going to march together in solidarity with our sisters in Washington.”
Henry said she believes Trump deserves a chance to do the right thing.
“We as women, we’re standing together and giving him that chance,” Henry said, “and we’re going to hold him accountable no matter what.”
Though there were several anti-Trump posters and signs displayed at the march, many of the protesters echoed Henry’s sentiments in giving Trump the benefit of the doubt and focusing their efforts on being positive voices for women and other important causes.
“I accept Trump as president,” Sara Dupre said. “I just want him to recognize that we want to protect our rights, our future … ”
Dupre said she was marching for myriad reasons, including women’s rights and the environment.
Joe Lambert, a retired member of the U.S. Army, went against the popular hashtag #notmypresident which many have taken up in the wake of Trump’s election and inauguration.
“He’s my president,” Lambert said. “I’m going to give him a chance.”
Lambert said he was participating in the women’s march on behalf of his wife and all the ladies and said he believes that women’s rights should be a focus.
Lambert added that he chose to serve the country and defend the constitution which allows for peaceful protest.
More than a protest, the march was seen as a celebration of women and the opportunity for attendees to make their voices heard, Livingston said.
“(I’m here) because our voices matter,” Livingston said, “because I never thought my voice mattered before this election. Now I think my voice matters.”
