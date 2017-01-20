Scott Ottley

July 30, 1955 — January 18, 2017

Our beloved brother, Scott Arthur Ottley, 61, passed away in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, after a hard-fought battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis “ALS.” He was born July 30, 1955, to Conrad and L. Peggie Hawkins Ottley in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Scott was a very devoted father to his beautiful daughter, Vanessa, the greatest joy in and pride of his life. He was also a great uncle to his many nieces and nephews, always inquiring at great lengths about their schooling and activities. Anyone who knew Scott knows that he always kept himself in the best shape and maintained his body with strict diet and exercise. He loved to cycle and run, and spend time outdoors. There is not a park in St. George that he and Vanessa have not visited and enjoyed.

Scott had an exceptional work ethic, starting at a very early age working at our grandfather’s grocery store and had saved enough money to buy his first car on his 16th birthday. He owned his own landscaping company and then sold high-end audio equipment for several years. He eventually found his professional calling of selling real estate, beginning in Salt Lake with Probe Realtors and then in St. George for the last many years with Prudential and then RE/MAX. His nickname was “Realtor on the Run” because he always maintained such a hectic pace and worked so hard to service his clients. While in Salt Lake, he sold homes to several Utah Jazz players and would attend all of the Jazz home games as their guest, eating dinner with the players and their families.

Scott has enjoyed many lifelong friends and many friends he has made throughout his career in the real estate industry. They meant the world to him and were a great source of support throughout his life.

We would like to thank all of Scott’s caregivers as he battled against ALS. The care, patience, and compassion they showed for him was truly amazing. In lieu of flowers, Scott has requested that a donation be made to the ALS Association.

Scott his survived by his daughter, Vanessa; father, Larry L. Hawkins; brothers: Christopher C. Ottley and Jonathan L. Hawkins; and sister, Stacee A. Mitchell, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, L. Peggie Hawkins, and sister, Carrie L. Fairbourn.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St George Blvd., St George, Utah.

at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St George Blvd., St George, Utah. Visitations will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24 , from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday , from 10-10:45 a.m. , prior to services, both at the mortuary.

from and , from , prior to services, both at the mortuary. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.