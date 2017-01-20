Warning: Don’t be scammed by Netflix email

The phishing link inside the email body directs recipients to a page that attempts to mimic a Netflix login page, as seen in this image, January 2017 | Image courtesy of FireEye, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Netflix customers who receive an email asking for updated membership information should not respond.

According to a report from FireEye, a new scam targeting Netflix accounts in which phishers aim to steal subscribers’ credit card information is landing in the inboxes of Netflix users. According to the report, the users affected are primarily based in the United States.

The email, appearing to be from Netflix, claims the company has “failed to validate payment information” and that customers must click a link to verify their details or risk suspension of their account.

A phishing link in the email then sends users to a website that looks very similar to an official Netflix login page, hosted on legitimate but compromised servers that some security software does not recognize as a phishing attempt.

A second screen then appears on the fake site which asks users to update their payment information by providing:

The name on their credit card.

Credit card number.

Card expiration date.

3-digit security code.

Social Security Number.

After they have provided their information on the fraudulent website, the link then redirects customers to the actual Netflix homepage.

The fake emails look legitimate and appear identical to the ones consumers are used to seeing, making it easy for scammers to trick people into thinking they’re real.

Tips to secure your Netflix account

According to Netflix, from time-to-time, the company will email its members encouraging them to change their account passwords as a precautionary measure due to security risks, such as username and password breaches at other companies, phishing schemes and malware attacks.

To protect your account, Netflix recommends:

Use a password unique to Netflix and change it periodically.

Be aware of possible phishing attempts.

Keep your computer safe.

Report fraudulent or suspicious activity.

Sign out of unused devices.

Report security flaws to us.

To learn more about securing your Netflix account, click here.

