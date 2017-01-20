Police bust alleged drug trafficker

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mesquite Police narcotics detectives arrested a 46-year-old man on a variety of felony drug charges Wednesday after he was allegedly found to be selling crystal methamphetamine out of his home in Mesquite, Nevada.

“The narcotics detectives had been working a lengthy investigation which involved the suspect trafficking methamphetamines, selling it out of his home and allowing it to be used inside of his home,” according to a statement issued Friday by the Mesquite Police Department.

Police said they were able to safely take Christopher Stevens into custody while he was traveling in his vehicle. Once Stevens was in custody, detectives served a search warrant on his vehicle as well as his residence.

“Multiple items of evidence were recovered during the searches,” according to the statement, “and as the investigation is still ongoing, more criminal charges are pending.”

Stevens was charged with two felony counts of selling methamphetamine, two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two felony counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, along with one felony count of maintaining a place to sell and/or use drugs.

Due to the felony charges, police said Stevens was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

