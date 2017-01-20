Do you recognize this person? Police seek duo wanted for jewelry store theft

St. George Police released this photo Thursday showing two suspects wanted for questioning in a jewelry store theft that allegedly occurred in St. George, Utah, Dec. 21, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in an active police investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify two individuals captured in surveillance footage at Forever Young Fine Jewelers, located at 41 N. Main St. in St. George.

The two male suspects are being sought in connection with a theft at the jewelry store on Dec. 21, 2016, at approximately 12:25 p.m., St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

Both suspects are described as clean-shaven Hispanic males with short black hair, Trombley said.

The first male suspect is described as being approximately 5’6” and wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with a blue shirt underneath at the time of the theft, Trombley said. The second male suspect is described as being approximately 5’9” and wearing blue jeans and a white jacket with a hood.

Anyone who recognizes the two individuals in the photos is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4321 or Detective Wilson at 435-627-4317.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

