Bridal Showcase a one-stop shop for Southern Utah brides-to-be

The Bridal Showcase will be held Jan. 21, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at The Falls Event Center, located at 170 S. Mall Dr., St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of The Falls Event Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An event center in St. George is set to host its third annual Bridal Showcase where Southern Utah wedding and event vendors will come together Saturday in one place.

The Bridal Showcase, sponsored by Adrian’s Tux Shop, will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Falls Event Center, located at 170 S. Mall Drive in St. George.

The expo is free and open to the public, and is expected to feature a variety of vendors.

“We will be showcasing some of the best vendors in Southern Utah to gather ideas for any event, wedding, quinceanera or party you may be hosting,” according to Splendor Sargent​, a representative for the event center.

With 30 vendors offering a variety of services, showcase attendees will have plenty to explore along with plenty of opportunities to win prizes.

“As far as prizes go,” event coordinator Cyla McBride said, “there will be photography engagement sessions, a men’s wedding band, Master Card Gift Cards, rental company credits and large canvas prints given away.”

Event details

What: The Bridal Showcase, presented by Adrian’s Tux Shop.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Falls Event Center, located at 170 S. Mall Drive in St. George.

Cost: Free.

