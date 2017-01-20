Irma Morhain

April 8, 1925 — December 28, 2016

Irma Lorean Schram Morhain, 91, went to heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. She was born on April 8, 1925, to James and Lucy Brown in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

She loved to travel but didn’t do much of it. She went to Hawaii and Alaska but her favorite place was in Rocky Point, Mexico.

Irma especially enjoyed being around her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren whom she loved so much.

She loved music, especially gospel music. Being a Christian was her greatest joy in life. Her faith left us all with an incredible strength and knowledge of what it means to walk in faith. She never had to say that she was a Christian because that is how she lived her life. She leaves us with a legacy of love, compassion and forgiveness that will live on with everyone who knew her.

Irma is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert I. Morhain; six daughters and four sons: Judith Adams (Richard), James Schram (Carole), Caroline Luke (Harold), Robert Schram (Janet), Joe Englehart (Janet), Martha Kuhn, Mary Musgrave (Harry Brown), John Schram (Kristi), Ledeen Berry (Eric), and Laura Morhain; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, with two on the way; and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Deming Schram; her parents, two sisters and one brother.

Funeral services

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church, 362 S. 600 East, St George, Utah.

Please do not send flowers; she would rather you donate directly to her church in her name, First Southern Baptist Church of St George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-635-2212. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.