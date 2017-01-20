Film Fanatics: ‘Silence,’ ‘Patriots Day’ and 2017 Sundance Preview

Written by Film Fanatics
January 20, 2017

REVIEW — Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese returns with “Silence,” an epic, medative look at faith and persecution starring Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver and Liam Neeson. Does Scorsese deliver yet another masterwork or does “Silence” come up short?

With “Patriots Day” director Peter Berg reteams with Mark Wahlberg, and this time, the duo at the heart of “Lone Survivor” and “Deepwater Horizon” set their sights on the horrific bombing that took place during the Boston Marathon in 2013. Does “Patriots Day” do a harrowing real life event justice?

Adam Mast and Bruce Bennett close out this jam-packed episode of Film Fanatics with a brief but insightful 2017 Sundance Film Festival Preview.

Adam Mast’s 2017 Sundance Film Festival Preview.

Click  play-arrow above to play. 

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Film Fanatics Co-hosts Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast have a long history of published movie reviews in Southern Utah, Bennett with The Spectrum and Mast with The Independent, before joining up with St. George News to launch the "Film Fanatics" show in November 2015. The seasoned critics also maintain film-themed websites, Bennett's at madaboutmovies.org and Mast's at cinemast.net. Both are residents of St. George, married with children, and involved in a variety of film and theater-related endeavors in the area. Mast puts on "The Guerilla Filmmaking Challenge" for local filmmakers annually as well as the "Horror-Fest." Bennett teaches communication and film studies at Dixie State University.

Posted in Film Fanatics, Opinion / ShowsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply