April Golchin

April 1, 1962 — January 17, 2017

April Nielsen Golchin passed away Jan. 17, 2017. She was born April 1, 1962, to Clinton and Everal Bowler Nielsen. She had four older sisters and a younger brother and sister. She also had six bonus sisters and two bonus brothers.

She attended West Elementary and Dixie High School. She was very talented and made many quilts for her family. She enjoyed scrapbooking.

April met Moe Golchin in her teenage years. They were married March 20, 1978. She was blessed with eight children. Her greatest joy was being a mother. She was the glue that bonded our family. She will be greatly missed.

April is survived by her husband, Mohammad Golchin; mother, Everal; father, Clinton (Anna) Nielsen; children: Shirrene (Krae) Thordenson, Shelly (Luke) Blake, Sherri (Dustin) Davis, Shahiah (Jody) Mathews, Kimberly (Dakota) Golchin, Zach Golchin, Nick Golchin and Samantha Golchin; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Diane Meyer, Heidi (Gabe) Raya and Wendy Doyle; and one brother, Joe (Leslie) Nielsen. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen and Robyn.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at the St. George LDS 2 nd Ward Chapel, 166 S. Main Street, St. George, Utah.

