Prep wrestling: Flyers grapple, forfeit way past Pine View

Hobbs Nyberg for Dixie and Korey Barlow for Pine View at 160, Dixie vs. Pine View, Wrestling, St. George, Utah, Jan. 19, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Dixie Flyers wrestled and topped Pine View 54-24 in the Hangar Thursday night in a forfeit-plagued match-up.

The match started at the 170-pound weight class, and Dixie took a commanding lead early with three pins in a row from Jason Longmore (170), Cutler Thomas (182) and Darius Hildebrandt (195). Pine View forfeited two weight classes, which gave Dixie a 30-point head start.

Pine View finally got on the board in the 113-pound weight class when Christian O’ili pinned Wyatt Altman.

“We did well, but they have some strong people,” PV wrestler Cash Day (170) said. “Some of our young guys did well, like Christian really took it to that kid and used what we taught him.”

A Dixie forfeit and two Pine View pins from Braden Holmes (126) and Ben Worlton (138) cut Dixie’s lead to 30-24.

Pine View forfeited the next two weight classes, which sealed the victory for Dixie as it took an insurmountable lead going into the final bout, which would turn out to be the bout of the night.

Korey Barlow and Hobbs Nyberg battled as the only match to go into the third round in the 160-pound weight class.

“Korey (Barlow) against Hobbs (Nyberg) fought like hell,” Day said. “I believe it was in the last minute that Korey got caught and pinned. It was really close, they were fighting like insane.”

Nyberg pushed the Dixie lead to the 54-24 final.

Dixie will next travel to Page, Ariz., for the Sand Devil Classic for a two day tournament to face teams from Arizona, California, Utah and Colorado. Pine View will travel to Utah Valley University to compete in the Rockwell Rumble, a two-day tournament with schools from Utah, California, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington and Arizona.

“You must get in the mindset that you’re going to do good this week and practice harder than hell,” Day said. “Make sure you’ve got the moves down and go through what you get caught on.”

After the separate tournaments, Dixie will face Snow Canyon, and Pine View will face undefeated Desert Hills Thursday.

“I’m gonna work a lot this week, because I know I’ve got Liam (Williams) this week, who’s a state champion already. I’ve wrestled him before and done decent against him, though,” Day said.

In other region wrestling action, Desert Hills dominated its match with Hurricane on Wednesday night by a final of 54-19.

Liam Williams, Brady Jones and Chance Bundy all got pins for the Thunder, who are 4-0 in region duals.

Both D-Hills and Hurricane will also be heading up north to participate in the Rockwell Rumble this weekend. The two-day tournament starts on Friday and is one of the largest high school wrestling tournaments in the country. The tourney takes place at UVU in the UCCU Center, the same site as the state wrestling meet, and will include 80 teams.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.