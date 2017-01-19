TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 20-22
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lindstrom Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East, St George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Winter Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, in St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Inside the Brain | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Alex Honnold in person | Admission: Free | Location: The Desert Rat, 468 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Women’s March on Washington | Admission: Free | Location: Start at city of St. George building, 175 E. 200 North, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “12 Dancing Princesses” | Admission: $5 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 11:45 p.m. | “Harry Potter” Movie Marathon | Admission: $2 per movie or $10 for all eight movies | Location: Aladdin Theater, 27 N. Main St., Parowan
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | BYU’s Noteworthy | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time | Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival | Admission: Free; some activities may charge | Location: Casa Blanca Resort and Casino, 950 West Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Rabid Young | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | 3hattrio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Shannon Birch | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Sarah Sizemore and Cloe Perkins | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazzy’s Rumble | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Desert Knights | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. to midnight | Off the Cuff 13th Birthday Show | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Lady Reiko featuring Fiyah Rootz | Admission: $10 | Location: FireHouse Bar and Grill, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Winter Circle: Star Walk | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255
- Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m. | Winter 4×4 Jamboree | Admission: Trails, $40 per day; vendors and other activities, free | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 West 700 South, Hurricane
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Snowmobile Ride with a Ranger Day | Admission: TBD | Location: Beginning at the Trail Head at the Junction of Highways 14 and 148, east of Cedar City | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4422
- Saturday, 10:15 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Hwy. 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Desert City Crit Series | Admission: $40; spectators, free | Location: Ivins City Park, 100 N. Main St., Ivins
