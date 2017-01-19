TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Jan. 20-22

Art

Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lindstrom Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East, St George

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Winter Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, in St. George

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane

Friday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time | Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival | Admission: Free; some activities may charge | Location: Casa Blanca Resort and Casino, 950 West Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Rabid Young | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | 3hattrio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Shannon Birch | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Sarah Sizemore and Cloe Perkins | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazzy’s Rumble | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Desert Knights | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Friday, 8:30 p.m. to midnight | Off the Cuff 13th Birthday Show | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Lady Reiko featuring Fiyah Rootz | Admission: $10 | Location: FireHouse Bar and Grill, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George

Outdoor/active

