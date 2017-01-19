Blood drive to boost supplies: Red Cliffs Health and Rehab teams up with Red Cross

ST. GEORGE – Red Cliffs Health and Rehab, a rehabilitation and long term care facility in St. George, is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

“We feel passionate about teaming up with the Red Cross and hosting a blood drive to help them get more supplies,” said Carrie Johnston, facility liaison.

The event will take place at the Red Cliffs Health and Rehab facility, 1745 E. 200 North in St. George, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Johnston said that the Red Cross is in need of blood donations, especially after the holiday season.

“Ourselves, being in healthcare we want to be sure those in need have the resources they need,” Johnston said. “We have the opportunity to take care of people every day. This opportunity helps us do our part for all of those in the community and surrounding areas.”

In addition to performing a life-saving service, all those who donate blood will be entered in a drawing for prizes, Johnston said.

To schedule an appointment during the event hours call Johnston at 435-628-7770. The Red Cross recommends volunteers start the donation process by filling out an online health history prior to arriving at their scheduled appointment on Jan. 30.

Event details

What: Red Cliffs Health and Rehab Blood Drive.

When: Monday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Red Cliffs Health and Rehab, 1745 E. 200 North, St. George.

Make an appointment: Call Carrie Johnston at 435-628-7770.

