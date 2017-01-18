Improper U-turn causes collision, 1 car impounded

A Honda and an Acura sit on 300 South Wednesday after the Acura made an improper U-turn and was hit by the Honda. St. George, Utah, Jan. 18, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A white Acura making a U-turn in the middle of 300 South Wednesday was hit by another car. While the damage to the car was minor, it ended up being impounded by the St. George Police Department.

“Approximately 11:53 (a.m.) I was dispatched to a crash on 300 South and 450 East,” St. George Police officer Jamison Hale said. “I arrived on scene and found both vehicles involved in the crash pulled over to the side of the road facing eastbound.”

Hale said investigation showed that the Acura was westbound on 300 South, and pulled to the side of the road to begin a U-turn. When he went to make that turn, he was hit by a Honda Civic, also westbound.

Then things started to become interesting.

“(The Acura driver) gave me insurance information effective January 18th – today,” Hale said. “So I called that insurance company and they said it went into effect a couple hours ago, which was about 4 minutes after this crash took place. So apparently the owner of that car called up the insurance after the crash.”

The computer still showed valid insurance on the car with his prior insurance company, but Hale said he called them and that policy had been cancelled about three weeks ago.

“The Acura is going to be state impounded for no insurance,” Hale said, “The driver of the Acura will receive a citation for the no insurance and the improper U-turn.”

Hale went on to say there were no injuries involved in this crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, the Honda for front end damage, and the Acura for insurance violations.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

