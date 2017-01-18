Failure to yield severely damages two cars

Two cars collided Wednesday afternoon at Blackridge Drive and Hilton Drive. St. George, Utah, Jan. 18, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two cars collided Wednesday afternoon in front of several car dealerships in St. George after one car failed to yield to the other.

Just after 4 p.m. first responders were called to the intersection of Hilton Drive and Blackridge Drive on a two-car collision.

“There was a 2002 Volkswagen Passat headed northbound on Blackridge Drive waiting to make a left turn onto Hilton Drive,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said. “There was a 1987 Chevy Celebrity southbound on Blackridge Drive going straight through the intersection.”

The light turned yellow, Hale said, and the Chevy continued through the yellow light, but the Volkswagen Passat did not see the Chevy and turned, colliding with the Chevy.

Hale said the driver of the Chevy complained of neck, back, head, shoulder and face pain, and was checked out by an ambulance crew but not transported. None of the occupants of the Volkswagen were injured.

Hale said the Volkswagen driver received a citation for failure to yield on a left turn.

Units from the St. George police and fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

