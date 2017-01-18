Kylee Gerken

April 22, 1987 — January 16, 2017

Our precious, beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister and dear friend passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in St. George, Utah, at the age of 29. Less than 24 hours after her son, Steven “Whip” Gerken passed away and less than 2 weeks after her dad, Steve Cox, passed away.

Kylee was born April 22, 1987, in St. George, Utah, to Steve Wayne Cox and Shelley Dennett Cox. She grew up in Rockville, Utah, attending school, where her favorite subjects were socializing with her many friends and dating boys.

After graduation, she met Dustin Lee Gerken from Boulder City, Nevada, and they were married in the Las Vegas LDS Temple Jan. 14, 2006. On July 8, 2012, they welcomed Makinlee Bre, a daughter, into their family. May 20, 2014, they welcomed Kystin Tomlen, a son, into the family. They were so looking forward to the birth of Steven “Whip” coming soon. Although she was so very sick she was able to deliver the baby naturally and hold him before her passing.

Kylee was known for her fun personality, her love of anyone’s babies and children, shopping for great deals, talking on the phone and playing on Facebook on her IPad. She was always willing to help someone in need and the underdog.

Steven Whip Gerken came into this family on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

Kylee is survived by her husband, Dustin; daughter, Makinlee Bre; son, Kystin Tomlen; mother, Shelley; mother-in-law, Sherry; stepmother, Jacki; brother and family, Colten, Mindie, Hallie, Kate; new younger brothers, Kristopher, Kyle and Tyson Dennett; brothers-in-law with families, Kenny and Leslie, Ashley, Amanda, Abbi, Troy and Randi, Brock and Brianna; along with a huge extended family.

Kylee was preceded in death by her son, Steven “Whip”; dad, Steven; father-in-law, Leonard; brother-in-law, Tommy and his wife Diane; grandparents Wesley and Virginia Dennett, whom she will be buried next to in Springdale.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. in the Santa Clara 12 th Ward LDS Chapel, 630 Riesling Ave., Santa Clara, Utah.

There will be a viewing Friday, Jan. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the chapel and also prior to services Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will take place in the Springdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.