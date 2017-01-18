Children’s Theater goes from backyard to stage at the Electric

Youth from the Children's Musical Theater St. George perform "Aladdin," St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Jill Rae, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Children’s Musical Theater St. George is set to wow audiences Friday, Saturday and Monday with its production of “12 Dancing Princesses,” a musical parody based on the Brothers Grimm tale of the same name.

The performance will take place at the Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George, at 6:30 p.m. each day with an additional matinee Saturday at 2 p.m.

Children’s Musical Theater St. George, called CMT St. George for short, began as the dream of one little girl.

When Delanie DeMille was just 11 years old she was certain she wanted to have a children’s theater group, her father, Terry DeMille said.

“We thought she wasn’t serious,” DeMille said.

But, as it turns out, his daughter was serious. DeMille recalled his daughter finding a free script for a children’s version of the play “Wicked.” The ambitious young thespian and director then gathered her cousins and neighbors and together they put on the play in the backyard.

The play ended up being very good and Delanie DeMille’s parents could see that their daughter was serious about pursuing a future in children’s theater, DeMille said.

Since that time, the group has grown over the past four years from neighbors and family to hundreds of children and has moved from the backyard into the Electric Theater.

Children’s Musical Theater St. George caters to youths in kindergarten through high school and sometimes, with their smaller productions, they take children as young as 5 years old, DeMille said.

The group is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization which “seeks to nurture a love of performing in children.” Not only do they teach singing, dancing and acting technique and provide opportunities for the youth to perform, many of the backstage roles are filled by children and teens as well, DeMille said.

“This is a really positive environment,” DeMille said. “The children experience exceptional growth and gain a lot of self-confidence.”

The upcoming production of “12 Dancing Princesses” had so many kids sign up there will be two casts; cast one will perform Friday night and at the Saturday matinee; and cast two will perform Saturday and Monday nights.

Having two casts will allow for each child to have the opportunity to shine on stage and allow all the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends to come see and support their children, DeMille said.

Tickets for the production are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information about Children’s Musical Theater St. George including upcoming performances, visit the group’s website.

Event details

What: Children’s Musical Theater St. George presents “12 Dancing Princesses.”

When: Friday, Saturday and Monday, Jan. 20, 21 and 23, 6:30 p.m. | Saturday, Jan. 21 matinee, 2 p.m.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: $5.

Purchase tickets: At the door.

Children’s Musical Theater St. George

