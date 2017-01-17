News short: Semi-trailer flops over entering I-15 on-ramp

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer entering the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15 Tuesday had his load shift on him, causing his rig and trailer to flop over on its side, partially blocking the on-ramp for hours.

The driver, 55-year-old Juan Camora from Riverside, California, said he was hauling a load of hay from Beryl. When he went to turn onto the southbound I-15 on-ramp from Bluff Street, he knew he had a problem.

“I was driving real slowly, like 10 mph,” Camora said. “The load was too heavy, the hay.”

The load apparently shifted on Camora, causing the semi along with the attached trailer to roll on its left side. The semi ended up against the left concrete divider.

“No injuries,” Utah Highway Patrol trooper Seth Stevens said. “Just pending investigation, he might be cited.”

Heavy wrecking crews were out quickly to assess the situation, finally deciding to unload the hay from the semitrailer before attempting to roll the semi back onto its wheels.

Utah Department of Transportation officials estimated the ramp would be partially blocked for four hours, with an estimated clearing time of 9 p.m.

Units from the Utah Highway Patrol, St .George police and fire departments, Gold Cross Ambulance and Utah Department of Transportation were on scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

