Lunchtime collision ends with 1 in hospital

An Oldsmobile sits off the road after being struck by a Nissan Rogue Tuesday morning on Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah, Jan. 17, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A collision between two cars Tuesday caused a woman to be taken to the hospital and a young man’s dream car to be crumpled at the side of the road.

“About 11:49 a.m. today I was dispatched to a crash at 1150 S. Dixie Drive,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said. “There were two vehicles involved in the crash.”

According to a witness, the female driver of a Nissan Rogue was waiting to exit a parking lot to make a left turn onto Dixie Drive, Hale said. The Rogue driver didn’t notice the approaching 1978 Oldsmobile station wagon and pulled out in front of it.

“He tried to swerve to avoid contact,” Hale said, “but they made contact with each other.”

The Nissan Rogue ended up in the middle of Dixie Drive facing the wrong way in traffic, while the Oldsmobile wagon was off the road, facing downhill into the Star Nursery parking lot.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George complaining of minor back injuries.

The young man driving the Oldsmobile was not injured in the crash. A witness to the collision who did not want to be identified said the young man had told him he had just completed the custom work on his “dream car.”

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Units from the St. George police and fire departments, the Utah Highway Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the wreck.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.