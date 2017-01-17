Breakfast with a side of politics: Area legislators to discuss upcoming session

Written by Mori Kessler
January 17, 2017
Rep. Don Ipson, R-St. George, at the “Issues Over Eggs” Q-and-A breakfast held prior to the 2016 session of the Utah Legislature, St. George, Utah, Jan. 13, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Like your breakfast with a side of Utah politics? Then come join some of the legislators who represent Washington County for “Issues Over Eggs” Thursday.

Organized by the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, along with its Community Action Committee, the “Issues Over Eggs” breakfast is open to the public and will feature Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, along with Reps. Lowry Snow, R-Santa Clara, and Jon Stanard, R-St. George.

The three will discuss the important issues they believe will arise in the upcoming 2017 legislative session set to begin next week. After they have presented their thoughts, the floor will open up for questions and answers.

Issues already gearing up to be big topics in the Legislature include proposed legislation regarding medical marijuana, rescinding the death penalty, and hate crimes, among others.

They may also discuss legislation they are planning to sponsor or cosponsor during the session.

The 2017 legislative session begins Monday and runs through March 3.

Event details

  • What: “Issues Over Eggs” legislative Q-and-A breakfast meeting.
  • When: 7:30-9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19.
  • Where: Intermountain Healthcare Foremaster Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
  • Admission: Free

