3 injured in SR-18 collision

DIAMOND VALLEY – A collision on state Route 18 Tuesday afternoon resulted in three people being taken to the hospital.

Just before 5 p.m., a truck northbound on SR-18 in the area of milepost 12 collided with a passenger car that was turning left from Diamond Valley Road, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Abbott said.

The driver of the passenger car allegedly pulled out in front of the pickup and triggered the collision, Abbott said.

The impact caused the truck to spin around and face south in the northbound lane while the passenger car went off the road before coming to a stop.

The pickup received heavy front-end damage while the passenger car looked as though the front axle may have been broken in the crash.

The speed limit on SR-18 in that area is 65 mph.

The driver of the pickup, as well as the driver and passenger in the car, was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Intermountain Healthcare’s Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene, yet was subsequently dismissed.

Abbott was unable to comment on the general condition of the three patients.

North and southbound traffic was impacted for around 45 minutes as responders tended to the scene.

“It’s one of those unfortunate situations,” Abbott said. “We hope people are careful and observant and cautious as they can be.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Cross Ambulance, and area Fire Department volunteers responded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

