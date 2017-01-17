Task force arrests 4 St. George residents during search warrant execution

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Drug Task Force arrested three men and a woman on a variety of charges Friday evening during a search of a St. George residence. Police also recovered a stolen $4,000 bicycle in the process.

The task force executed a narcotics search warrant at the home, located on the 200 West block of 200 North, according to probable cause statements filed by the Washington County Drug Task Force in support of the arrests. The search warrant included all people present at the residence when the search warrant was executed.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Coby Scot Gordon, 20-year-old Nichole Elizabeth Jones, 34-year-old William Maurice Pridgen and 24-year-old William Frank Owen, all of St. George.

Gordon, who was found to be a resident of the home where the search warrant was served, allegedly had heroin on his person, according to the probable cause statements. During a search of his bedroom, detectives discovered methamphetamine pipes with residue that tested positive for meth.

Neither Gordon nor his girlfriend, identified by police as Jones, claimed ownership of the drug-related items located in their shared room, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

Detectives also allegedly found heroin inside Jones’ shoes, according to the statement.

During a search of the home’s garage, detectives observed a mountain bike with a value in excess of $4,000 that appeared to be “out of place,” the report stated. Records showed that the bicycle had been reported stolen to the St. George Police Department.

When detectives interviewed Pridgen, who was located at the home during the search warrant execution, he allegedly admitted that he and Gordon had previously entered an open garage of a residence and that the two had stolen the bicycle from the residence, according to the statement.

Gordon, however, denied any knowledge of the bicycle being stolen, the report stated.

When Owen was located in the residence at the time of the search, he was allegedly found to have a used syringe stored behind his ear with residue in it that tested positive for heroin, the report stated, noting that Owen allegedly admitted to using heroin that day.

Owen was also found by detectives to have several prior convictions for drug offenses, as well as an active warrant for his arrest.

The four were booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Gordon was charged with second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, third-degree felony theft, two class A misdemeanor counts of drug possession and a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Coby (Gordon) has a significant criminal history with numerous convictions for various theft offenses,” the arresting officer stated. “As a result, his theft charge is enhanced.”

Pridgen was charged with second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, two third-degree felony counts of theft and transporting contraband into jail, class A misdemeanor drug possession and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

While being booked into jail, Pridgen was allegedly caught attempting to conceal drugs on his person, according to officials.

Jones was charged with two class A misdemeanor counts of drug possession and a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Owen was charged with a class A misdemeanor count of drug possession and a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

