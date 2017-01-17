Police warn of fake fundraising accounts for officer killed in crash

A memorial to honor Detective Chad Parque has been erected at the Las Vegas Police Department, 2332 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 10, 2017 | Photo courtesy of North Las Vegas Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following the death of a North Las Vegas Police detective who was killed this month after a traffic collision involving a wrong-way driver, officials said they had been made aware of fraudulent fundraising efforts created in the detective’s name.

“There are NO authorized or legitimate GoFundMe accounts set up to benefit Detective (Chad) Parque’s family,” the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement. “Please do not donate to any GoFundMe accounts in his name.”

Detective Chad Parque, 32, died Jan. 7 after suffering numerous injuries in a crash near MLK Boulevard and West Carey Avenue. Parque had just left North Las Vegas Justice Court in his patrol car when the crash occurred.

Parque, a 10-year veteran with the department, was in a northbound vehicle when he was hit by another vehicle heading southbound, officials said.

The detective was transported in critical condition to University Medical Center where he underwent surgery but later died while in treatment. Another driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said it had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support over the recent death of its detective.

“Many community members have reached out and asked how they can help his family,” officials said in a statement. “We have become aware of fraudulent fundraising efforts in Detective Parque’s name. In order to ensure that your donation benefits the family of our detective, all donations should be directed to the only account that has been established to aid the family.”

That account is set up at the following banks:

Injured Police Officer

Nevada State Bank

Account: 905202081

Wells Fargo

Account: 8754899923

Injured Police Officers Fund

702-380-2840

A funeral is set to take place for Officer Parque at noon Tuesday at Central Christian Church in Henderson with a burial to follow at Palm Mortuary in northwest Las Vegas.

