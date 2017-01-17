How to remove yourself from website posting your personal info

ST. GEORGE — A website is providing personal information that some may find alarming and somewhat disturbing.

On FamilyTreeNow.com, a simple search of your name could reveal personal details such as the names of your family members including in-laws and their family members, your age, as well as your home address and even past home addresses.

The information is free and is made easily accessible online by the genealogy site, which does not require users to create an account to search for information.

The website, according to its “About Us” section, was formed in 2014 by “technology veterans who like taking services that typically cost money and making them free so everyone can use them.”

However, some people feel having their personal information so readily available is a violation of privacy, prompting a frenzy of warnings about the site to circulate on social media.

For those who would like to have their information removed from the site, an opt out feature may be found by clicking this link.

Resources

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.