Experience a magical winter getaway at Ruby’s Inn

BRYCE CANYON – Experience the world-renowned hoodoos and dazzling red rock skyscrapers of Bryce Canyon National Park as they stand in stark contrast against the white snow for a picturesque winter escape at Ruby’s Inn, the park’s quintessential family hotel.
Break free from the mundane January work schedule and escape to a peaceful, crackling fireplace only found in old postcards and antique snow globes. Ruby’s Inn is no ordinary hotel, and they are currently celebrating 100 years since Ruby Syrett built Bryce Canyon’s first tourist lodge. These days, his great-grandson, Lance Syrett, is the hotel manager.
“Ruby was so mesmerized by the beauty of Bryce Canyon, he set up camp and just stayed,” Syrett said. “His love for the red rock has been passed down for 100 years. And that love is very contagious to all who visit here.”
Take hold of the winter and enjoy it at a picture-perfect location reminiscent of simpler times.
Ruby’s Inn and Bryce Canyon’s many interactive family activities make the stunning crystallized scenery come to life. Available winter activities include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, sleigh riding and ice skating.
Cross-country skiing
Grab your skis at Ruby’s Inn, because Bryce Canyon is the gateway to 30 miles of cross-country ski trails through the nearby forests and rim of the canyon that offer breathtaking views of the multicolored hoodoos jutting out of the snow.
Snowshoeing
Get out of the January blues by venturing out on snowshoes, available at Ruby’s Inn, to get a first hand look at the ponderosa pines of Bryce Canyon.
Take a spin on countless loops and trails in and around Dixie National Forest that offer an ideal winter wonderland snow adventure.
Take a romantic ride on the Ruby’s Inn sleigh to the rim of Bryce Canyon, with impressive views while breathing in the crisp air within the comforts of a warm blanket.
Get away at a nostalgic lodge with an ice-skating rink surrounded by a snow-covered evergreen woodland to remind you of what’s truly important in life.
“Spending a winter at Bryce Canyon is like being kid on Christmas day again,” Syrett said. “Not only do you have ice-skating and sleigh rides, but you could stand and stare at the scenery all day and never get bored, it’s so hypnotizing.”
As a bonus, Ruby’s Inn is offering a “Winter Warmer Deal” — stay one night and get 50 percent off each additional night until March 25. To read more about Ruby’s Inn and their winter activities, visit www.rubysinn.com.
About Ruby’s Inn
Since 1916, Ruby’s Inn has been making it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park. Ruby’s Inn is located at the entrance to the park and offers the closest lodging with everything from luxury hotel rooms to RV parks and campgrounds.
Ruby’s Inn is open year-round with a general store that provides fuel, groceries, camping gear, clothing and gifts. To plan your vacation, visit www.RubysInn.com or call 1-866-866-6616.
