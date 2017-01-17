Experience a magical winter getaway at Ruby’s Inn

Guides from Ruby's Inn take guests on a sleigh ride to the rim of Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON – Experience the world-renowned hoodoos and dazzling red rock skyscrapers of Bryce Canyon National Park as they stand in stark contrast against the white snow for a picturesque winter escape at Ruby’s Inn, the park’s quintessential family hotel.

Break free from the mundane January work schedule and escape to a peaceful, crackling fireplace only found in old postcards and antique snow globes. Ruby’s Inn is no ordinary hotel, and they are currently celebrating 100 years since Ruby Syrett built Bryce Canyon’s first tourist lodge. These days, his great-grandson, Lance Syrett, is the hotel manager.

“Ruby was so mesmerized by the beauty of Bryce Canyon, he set up camp and just stayed,” Syrett said. “His love for the red rock has been passed down for 100 years. And that love is very contagious to all who visit here.” Take hold of the winter and enjoy it at a picture-perfect location reminiscent of simpler times. Ruby’s Inn and Bryce Canyon’s many interactive family activities make the stunning crystallized scenery come to life. Available winter activities include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, sleigh riding and ice skating. Cross-country skiing Grab your skis at Ruby’s Inn, because Bryce Canyon is the gateway to 30 miles of cross-country ski trails through the nearby forests and rim of the canyon that offer breathtaking views of the multicolored hoodoos jutting out of the snow.

Snowshoeing

Get out of the January blues by venturing out on snowshoes, available at Ruby’s Inn, to get a first hand look at the ponderosa pines of Bryce Canyon.

Snowmobiling

Take a spin on countless loops and trails in and around Dixie National Forest that offer an ideal winter wonderland snow adventure.

Sleigh rides

Take a romantic ride on the Ruby’s Inn sleigh to the rim of Bryce Canyon, with impressive views while breathing in the crisp air within the comforts of a warm blanket.

Ice skating

Get away at a nostalgic lodge with an ice-skating rink surrounded by a snow-covered evergreen woodland to remind you of what’s truly important in life.

“Spending a winter at Bryce Canyon is like being kid on Christmas day again,” Syrett said. “Not only do you have ice-skating and sleigh rides, but you could stand and stare at the scenery all day and never get bored, it’s so hypnotizing.”