Region 9 Hoops Show: Highlights and awards from Week 1

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, with highlights and awards from Region 9 games over the past week.

We also take a closer look at each team and what’s what as region play progresses. This week we have some cool dunks, some timely 3-pointers and two teams that have taken the early region lead.

Our show, brought to you by Revere Health, awards the player of the week, the picture of the week and we figure who’s “da man” on each team. Remember, anytime a Region 9 team scores more than 55 points, you can get a free dessert after the game at 25 Main Restaurant — brought to you by Holbrook Asphalt. It’s the Holbrook Asphalt Big Score Dessert.

Here’s last week’s results:

Wednesday’s scores

Pine View 63, Snow Canyon 52

Dixie 64, Hurricane 48

Desert Hills 56, Cedar 46

Friday’s scores

Dixie 44, Desert Hills 39

Pine View 58, Hurricane 31

Cedar 69, Snow Canyon 29

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.