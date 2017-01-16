Perspectives: Unelected and unaccountable, our enemy, the deep state

Deep state | Composite with elements from images by Medioimages/Photodisc (Capitol) and Chad Baker/Photodisc (hands), Getty Images, St. George News

OPINION – Most of the nation’s attention this week will be focused on either cheering or jeering the inauguration of America’s 45th president.

Violent left-wing activists, whose social justice ideologies could make the Taliban look reasonable by comparison, are preparing for protests, demonstrations and other disruptions to express their displeasure. Meanwhile, on the ideological right, the festivities will serve as a cause for celebration encompassing Trump’s victory and the Establishment’s alleged defeat.

It will make for some dramatic news footage but very little is going to change.

Truth be told, Trump’s coronation will not spell the end of the political left nor the bipartisan leviathan parasite that has attached itself to the body politic. How can business continue as usual?

It’s because the deep state is not affected by reassurance rituals like national elections.

To understand the role that the deep state plays in modern America, one must first understand what it is and how long it has been insinuating itself into a position of control.

Few people have summed up the reality of the American deep state like Doug Casey, who describes it as a “real, but informal, structure that has arisen to not just profit from, but control, the State.”

It’s much more than simply high ranking government officials, though top-echelon employees of various secretive alphabet agencies like the FBI, NSA and CIA are part of it. Various generals, admirals, members of Congress and heads of regulatory agencies are found there as well.

It also includes a number of media figures, corporate leaders who regularly buy the state’s favors and select university officials whose schools serve, in part, as recruitment centers for the deep state. They share a common bond of power, money and propaganda that perpetuates the status quo.

As Casey explains, the deep state can be summed up as a dog pack of sorts:

I’ll guess these people number a thousand or so. You might analogize the structure of the Deep State with a huge pack of dogs. The people I’ve just described are the top dogs.

Beneath these elite few are hundreds of thousands of individuals whom Casey describes as the “running dogs,” whose livelihood depends upon the deep state because it supports them. These would include the wealthy who got that way through their connections to the state, the 1.5 million whose security clearance shows that they can keep its secrets and others whose bureaucratic lives depend upon the continued existence of the state.

The whipped dogs, according to Casey, are the scores of millions of people who are net recipients of benefits from the state. Those benefits include Social Security, Medicaid, food stamps and a host of other government programs these folks have come to depend upon.

This is not to suggest that the whipped dogs are evil or pathetic, but it can be fairly stated that they benefit from things remaining the way they are. They simultaneously love and fear the state that is acting as their master and will refrain from rocking the boat so as not to be called on the carpet.

Casey sums up the effect of an unaccountable system that exploits power for its own benefit by hiding in plain sight:

The Deep State is destructive, but it’s great for the people in it. And, like any living organism, its prime directive is: Survive! It survives by indoctrinating the fiction that it’s both good and necessary. However, it’s a parasite that promotes the ridiculous notion that everyone can live at the expense of society.

Ironically, some have been warning about the dangers for better than 80 years.

For instance, Albert J. Nock sounded the alarm when he published his book “Our Enemy, the State” back in 1935 at the height of the New Deal. During a period when most of the leading minds were pushing socialism as the solution to all problems, Nock dared to suggest that the state was a destroyer rather than a fixer.

He recognized that every increase in state power, no matter how well-intentioned, still resulted in a corresponding decrease of social power. Nock understood that in the same sense that the state must take from us because it has no money of its own, it has no power except what society allows it to assume.

Once that power is assumed, by hook or by crook, it is almost never relinquished.

This is why the deep state, in our time, is now openly at war with Donald Trump. He has defied it and now has become a special target for those whose continued lust for power, money and influence is threatened by his unwillingness to play ball.

Whatever faults Trump has, he is not dancing to the tune of the shadowy agencies and individuals who have brought shame, deceit and heartache to so many around the world.

Could it be that our real enemy is the one that claims to be protecting us?

