Libertarian group offering free ‘Pre-Legislative Bootcamp’

ST. GEORGE — A four-hour conference aimed at informing the public about Utah’s legislative process ahead of the 2017 legislative session will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The “Pre-Legislative Bootcamp” is a production of the Libertas Institute, a libertarian think tank based in Lehi. The free event will be held at the Dixie Center St. George and requires preregistration on the event’s website.

One session of the conference will provide a basic overview of the legislative process, including how a bill becomes a law and how a committee meeting works.

“Those with little to no experience in Utah politics should attend this session to learn the nuts and bolts of the legislature,” an event preview by the Libertas Institute reads. “Our goal is to ‘demystify’ the process for you so you have confidence in effecting change on an issue that matters to you.”

Another session will explain how to be an effective citizen lobbyist and how to hold elected officials accountable.

Representatives from the conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity will be present to discuss issues the group is working on this year. The Libertas Institute will also preview some of the policies that it is actively engaging in during the 2017 legislative session.

The conference will also provide information on online resources and apps to assist in political activism.

The Institute held another “Bootcamp” event Saturday in Salt Lake City in which over 400 people registered to attend, according to a report by Fox 13 News.

Lunch will be provided to guests at the event.

Event details

What: “Pre-Legislative Bootcamp”

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George.

Cost: Free – RSVP registration required.

