News short: Fire crews respond to home fire

PAROWAN – Fire crews were on scene for several hours in Parowan Saturday night after a mother and daughter reported their home on fire.

At approximately 7 p.m., Cedar Communications Center sent out a call for assistance to all surrounding agencies in Iron County to help with the structure fire reported by the mother and daughter, Parowan Police Chief Ken Carpenter said.

The two had been downstairs when the daughter smelled something burning. The mother went upstairs and checked a crawl space in the attic where she found the fire, Carpenter said.

The mother’s hair was singed when she opened the crawl space, Carpenter said, but there were no other injuries reported. The family was able to get out of the home but the police chief said he did not know at the time if they had been able to get their animals out.

The mother reported she had just put some wood in the fireplace just shortly before she and her daughter found the fire in the attic area, Carpenter said. However, authorities were not sure of what caused the fire.

“I’m sure the state fire marshal will have to come in and investigate to find out what happened and what started the fire,” he said.

At the time of publication, Carpenter did not know the full scope of damage to the home.

Fire departments from Parowan, Paragonah, Cedar City and Brian Head were all on scene as were Parowan police and Iron County Sheriff’s deputies. Gold Cross Ambulance also remained on standby throughout the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

