Home Depot guy gets the gold with a win for 3 fire departments

ST. GEORGE — Sonny Saipale may not have expected to win any prizes during a recent sales contest, but when he won, he scored some 300 smoke detectors for the store to benefit fire departments and took home a bit of “gold” for himself.

Kidde Fire Safety, a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. and a vendor of smoke detectors, recently sponsored a contest asking employees of The Home Depot throughout four states to sell fire suppression and alert systems.

The region included Utah, Nevada, northern Arizona and most of California, Dylan Zecha, assistant manager of The Home Depot in west St. George said.

Saipale won the contest for his store, selling the most in the region, earning the prize of about 300 smoke detectors from Kidde. The smoke detectors were then then donated to St. George, Ivins and Santa Clara fire departments.

“Today was a great day,” Saipale said. “I’d like to thank Home Depot – and my team is here – and the fire department. Thank you so much. … I sold the most in the region of fire extinguishers and fire alarms.”

Saipale’s co-workers regaled him for the win with a gold-painted fire extinguisher as a gag gift.

When representatives from the fire departments gathered at The Home Depot just off Sunset Drive Saturday morning, each department was presented about 100 smoke detectors to give to people in their areas who may not be able to afford them on their own.

Store manager Jason Campbell made sure the fire departments not only left with smoke detectors but several other items firefighters could use: buckets, cloths and bottled water as well as other fire suppression and detection equipment.

“We’re very honored to be able to do a little giveaway and give them each about 100 smoke detectors for needy families in the area,” Campbell said.

The firefighters were very appreciative of the gift.

“We love to support the community,” St. George firefighter Vasu Mudliar said. “We appreciate (The) Home Depot and all they do to support the community, and this is a great thing that they’re doing, providing us with the smoke detectors, the fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors and things like that.”

