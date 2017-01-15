Congressman Stewart talks about repeal of Obamacare

January 15, 2017
Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the official opening of Dixie State University's Institute of Politics and Public Affairs, St. George, Utah, Oct. 26, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday that allows Congress to begin the process of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama’s health care law. Following its passage, Rep. Chris Stewart released the following statement:

I have heard over and over again from my constituents about how Obamacare is failing them. It’s increased premiums, deductibles and forced Americans to change doctors and health care plans. That’s why the House acted today by passing legislation which begins the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare.

I want to reassure my constituents that we are quickly working on a replacement plan. We’ve already laid the foundation for multiple pieces of straightforward legislation, not a comprehensive, overly complex, and confusing 3,000-page bill like Obamacare. Our legislation will make it easier and cheaper to get portable insurance, increases access to and flexibility of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), reforms medical liability laws, spurs competition between insurers and protects individuals with pre-existing conditions.

