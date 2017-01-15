Driver leaves scene after hitting, injuring bicyclist

WASHINGTON CITY — A driver fled the scene after striking and injuring a bicyclist Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:03 p.m., Washington City Police were dispatched to 1150 W. Red Hills Parkway on a report of a hit-and-run.

A man was riding a bike west on Red Hills Parkway when a man driving west in a pickup truck turned right into the Canyon Breeze RV Park, striking the bicyclist and then leaving the scene, Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

The bicyclist was injured and lay at the scene, unable to get up. He was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with a possible leg injury and for evaluation.

A short time later, police located the driver’s residence in the trailer park.

“The investigation showed that he was possibly suspected of driving under the influence,” Kantor said. “He was arrested for that and various other traffic violations, including leaving the scene of an injury accident.”

Medical personnel from Washington City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

