Cedar City Hospital to host open house celebrating newly designed MRI Comfort Suite

Cedar City Hospital, Cedar City, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Becki Bronson, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Hospital invites the community to attend an open house celebrating the launch of the newly designed MRI Comfort Suite on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at Cedar City Hospital. The open house will include refreshments and tours through the facility.

The newly designed MRI Comfort Suite includes the following innovative technologies:

A new Magnetic Resonance Imagine – or MRI – machine with even higher resolution imaging, considered the industry “gold standard,” with a wider, shorter opening that reduces the feeling of claustrophobia.

Glass panels with back lighting and images of Cedar Canyon, quaking aspen trees and other scenes unique to Utah that promote relaxation and beauty.

Distraction goggles allow patients to watch a movie or TV show, listen to music or watch peaceful and relaxing nature scenes, including ocean waves, a mountain lake or a forest.

Other anxiety reducing amenities include color changing lights, which have been scientifically proven to have a calming effect, and professionally photographed pictures and movies throughout the room to help create an atmosphere and experience that will help reduce anxiety, Scott Wood, physician’s liaison for Intermountain Healthcare said.

While the MRI was purchased by Intermountain Healthcare, the suite was funded through the Intermountain Foundation at Cedar City Hospital, which operates from donations and support from the local community.

“This is a wonderful thing for the community, and through their generosity the hospital now has a beautiful suite that enhances the advanced imaging capabilities,” Wood said, “and that will not only benefit those within the local area, but extends beyond to every patient who comes to Cedar City Hospital for care.”

General Electric, the manufacturer of the new MRI, sent a team to the hospital to assist with the customization of the MRI suite and equipment according to the specific needs of Cedar City Hospital.

Intermountain Foundation at Cedar City Hospital

Intermountain Foundation at Cedar City Hospital was formed in 1977 and is dedicated to serving Cedar City Hospital, providing support for a variety of programs focused on improving patient care and community health.

In 2016, Intermountain Foundation is one of only 51 organizations throughout North America recognized as a “High Performer,” representing the top 25 percent of all reporting organizations.

Event details

What: MRI Comfort Suite launch and open house.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Cedar City Hospital, 1303 N. Main St., Cedar City – northwest entrance.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Becki Bronson at 435-531-3711 or email becki.bronson@imail.org.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.