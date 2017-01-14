Utes beat Dixie State rugby in exhibition game

Dixie State University vs. University of Utah, Rugby, St. George, Utah, Jan. 14, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – After jumping out to an early 15-10 lead in the first half, the Dixie State Rugby club ran out of gas in its exhibition game against the University of Utah at Snow Canyon High School field on Saturday afternoon. The Division I Utes scored the last 46 points.

“We just started our season last week,” said Dixie State coach Scott Moffatt. “We did a lot of conditioning work, but it was pretty evident that we are not where we need to be.”

The Utes got on the board first in the game. Kelsin Pupunu bowled in from 2-yards out. Moments later, Utah pushed the lead to 10-0 on a 5-yard run from Will Franz.

Dixie State quickly matched Utah on two scores from Justin Fulton. The first came on approximately 80-yards out. Fulton’s second score came on a 22-yard run. With less that 15 minutes remaining in the first half, the score was tied 10-10.

The play of the game came on Utah’s next possession. The Utes had crossed into the scoring zone, but before the runner could get the ball down for the successful try, Dixie State’s Miliki Mulitalo knocked the ball out of his hands. Mulitalo then scooped the ball up, shed a defender and ran the length of the field up the right sideline for the go-ahead score.

“The runner was trying to place the ball in the center of the zone for his kicker,” said Mulitalo. “I was able to get a hand on the ball to knock it loose. After I got past that first guy, the field opened up.”

With four minutes remaining in the half, Snow Canyon High School alum Chad Goff capped a Ute drive with a 5-yard run to tie the score. Josh Webber then kicked the first successful extra points of the game for a 17-15 first-half lead for the Utes.

After the break, the Utes went right to work. Two minutes into the second half, Gabe Ruffin scored from 1-yard out for a 22-15 lead. Four minutes later, Webber kicked a penalty try to take the score to 25-15.

Before the first 10 minutes of the second half expired, Franz would get his second score on a 5-yard run. With 30:10 showing on the clock, the Utes had doubled up the Trailblazers 30-15.

The Utes’ Connor Hoff scored next on a 10-yard run. Webber connected on the kick after to give Utah a 37-15 lead with 25:20 remaining. The last three Ute scores each came nine minutes apart. Dan Salazar, Hoff and Teddy Arlington each scored on short-yardage scores.

“This was an exhibition game for us,” said Dixie State’s Ben Jones. “Our starters did pretty well in the first half. We matched them athletically and physically. They were better conditioned than we were. Once we catch up with our conditioning, teams won’t be able to put up big numbers against us.”

Moffatt was not discouraged by the outcome.

“We got the same guys we had last year,” said Moffatt. “And last year we were pretty good. It takes more than a week to get conditioned. We’ll get there.”

The Trailblazers have two weeks to condition before the season starts.

“Moliki Mulitalo played like an animal today,” said Moffatt. “Terrace Schram and Corbin Moffatt also played well today.”

Dixie State will open the season against Salt Lake Community College on Jan. 28 at home.

