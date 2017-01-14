Region 9 fares well at Pine View Casperson Invitational

Dalton Petty for Desert Hills and Caleb Armstrong for Hurricane at 126, Pine View Casperson Invitational, Wrestling, St. George, Utah, Jan. 14, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Pine View High School played host to a 13-team wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday, including three Region 9 teams: Pine View, Hurricane and Desert Hills.

Salem Hills won the tournament with 282 points, while Desert Hills took second with 251 points. Hurricane took fifth with 159.5 points, and Pine View took seventh with 109.5 points.

Wrestlers had to go through a rigorous bracket to claim the championship in their individual weight classes. Region 9 was fortunate to have four wrestlers win their weight class.

DH’s Ryker Boyce started the seeded rounds off right for Region 9 by winning the 106-pound class with a pin.

“I just stay focused looking at my goal for a state championship,” Boyce said. “I just keep focusing on my moves, making sure their perfect, and go out there and wrestle my best. All the work I’ve done this whole –putting work in (during) the summer – working harder than everyone else has.”

PV’s Ben Worlton was the next Region 9 winner in the 132-pound weight class by a 9-4 decision.

“It’s been a long time coming, it’s been a goal ever since I was small, probably third or fourth grade,” Worlton said. “It’s finally nice to finish on top at my own tournament. It’s a constant grind. It’s that state championship title that keeps pushing me. It’s my senior year, the last year to get it done. That’s what fuels my fire.”

The Thunder’s Chance Bundy took home first place at 145 next by a 5-3 decision.

“He’s a good guy, I’ve fought him quite a few times,” Bundy said. “It’s about like that every time. He’s a strong guy. He’s the state champ in Nevada, so that’s the guys I need to be able to beat so that I can get my state title.”

Desert Hills’ Brady Jones won the Thunder’s third first-place match in the 152 weight class by an 8-0 major decision.

“I couldn’t be more happy in taking first any time, but I’ve been a little sloppy recently, and I need to clean that up,” Jones said. “I need to work on my technique and my intensity. I feel like I need to get more conditioned, because I feel a little out of shape. Other than that, I couldn’t be happier. There’s a lot of work to do from here.”

Hurricane had two chances at winning a first place match with Caleb and Caden Armstrong, but both lost to wrestlers from Salem Hills. Caleb Armstrong lost in the 126 weight class in a 6-4 decision, while Caden Armstrong lost at 138 pounds in a 9-2 decision.

Thunder head coach Brian Pace was happy for the three wrestlers who won, but wanted more.

“I always want more, but they did a good job,” he said. “They battled. All three of them had some pretty good matches. It’s good that they were going into all three rounds, getting in shape and good practice for what’s coming. It wasn’t a bad tournament. [There were] some good wins, and some good losses. We obviously wanted to do better. We didn’t have a few of our guys. We’re trying to get them healthy and in the line up. It’s always nice to have a complete team, but overall, it’s been OK.”

Pine View head coach Zach Stoddard was happy to host the tournament.

“It’s a big fundraiser for the program, that’s the main reason,” Stoddard said. “It’s also nice to have a tournament close to home. That way we don’t have to travel and it kind of makes it easier for parents to come watch.”

Hurricane and Desert Hills will face each other Thursday in a dual meet in Hurricane at 7 p.m., Pine View will wrestle against Dixie Thursday also at 7 p.m.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.