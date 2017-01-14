Smoke evacuates mobile home residents

Firefighters and other first responders try to find the source point for a fire that billowed smoke into a mobile home, Ivins, Utah, Jan. 14, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

IVINS — Residents of a mobile home smelled smoke in their home just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving firefighters from Santa Clara and Ivins fire departments noticed the smoke too. The small park of six mobile homes was evacuated quickly while firefighters went to work at discovering the point of the fire.

“The homeowner was home,” Officer Randy Hancey of the Santa Clara-Ivins City Police Department said. “He smelled smoke, and they could see a little bit of smoke. He said they weren’t sure what caused it, but it alerted them. The smoke continued to billow and continued to grow.”

After tearing the skirt off the affected unit, firefighters were unable to find what caused the fire. Water was used liberally to extinguish any hot spots that might still be active underneath the home.

“They’re still investigating,” Hancey said. “It looks like it was down low on an exterior wall, but it’s still undetermined what the cause was.”

Residents, most of them wrapped in blankets or in heavy coats, were lining the sidewalk next to and across the street from the mobile homes. Most of them seemed to be in good spirits despite having been evacuated.

“Yeah, everything’s good,” one resident said, who did not wish to be identified. He was out on the sidewalk with his family and his extended family.

Residents were allowed back into their homes after about 90 minutes outside.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

