Happy birthday: St. George turns 155

ST. GEORGE — City officials threw a birthday bash for the City of St. George Saturday afternoon in celebration of its founding 155 years ago.

St. George Heritage Day is a 2-decades-long tradition originally established by former mayor Dan McArthur to celebrate the city’s history and culture.

See video in the media player top of this report.

“It’s a big hit,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said

The chief attraction of the yearly event is the free root beer floats doled out to citizens by City Council members. This year, St. George Social Hall Parlor hosted the event offering guests free root beer floats, cookies and live acoustic music.

The root beer float event typically attracts about 1,000 people per year, Pike said.

In addition to the tasty treats, several other city amenities were free for the day.

The SunTran bus system offered free rides throughout the city all day. The free bus tour aimed to familiarize people with the city transit system.

Free open-swim admission to the aquatic center and free access to the facilities at the city’s Recreation Center were offered.

The St. George City Art Museum opened its doors free of charge to the public.

St. George News Reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report.

Resources

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.