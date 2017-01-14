BLM seeks comments on upcoming oil and gas lease sale in Color Country district

Operation under an oil and gas lease with Bureau of Land Management in Utah, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of BLM, composite St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management Color Country District is seeking public comment on two environmental assessments analyzing the BLM’s proposal to offer 23 parcels covering 28,463.19 acres in a June 2017 oil and gas sale.

The parcels fall within areas managed through BLM’s Richfield and St. George field offices.

A map showing the parcels administered through the St. George Field Office, collectively encompassing approximately 4,770.14 acres in Washington County, can be viewed in the map inset to this report.

The several maps showing the parcels administered through the Richfield Field Office, collectively encompassing approximately 23,733.19 acres throughout Sanpete, Sevier, Piute and Garfield counties, can be found at Appendix B to its draft environmental assessment here.

Additional information about the proposed parcels is included in the environmental assessments and other documentation available for public review and comment and may be accessed as follows:

Electronic copies can be found online; webpages with information and documentation on the respective sales begin at the following links: St. George Field Office – National Environmental Policy Act number DOI-BLM-UT-C030-2017-0010-EA . Richfield Field Office – National Environmental Policy Act number DOI-BLM-UT-C020-2017-0001-EA.

Hard copies of the environmental assessments can be obtained from the respective field offices: St. George Field Office, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George. Richfield Field Office, 150 E. 900 North, Richfield.



The public review and comment period opened Jan. 10 and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The most useful comments are those that identify issues relevant to the proposed action or contain new technical or scientific information, the BLM notes in its notice. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, it stated, but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process.

Reference the “June 2017 Oil and Gas Lease Sale” when submitting comments.

Written comments may be mailed or emailed to:

Bureau of Land Management, St. George Field Office

345 East Riverside Drive

St. George, UT 84790

Attn: Dave Corry

Email: utsgmail@blm.gov

Bureau of Land Management, Richfield Field Office

150 East 900 North

Richfield, UT 84701

Attn: Cindy Ledbetter

Email: utrfmail@blm.gov

Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For further information regarding the sale, contact Robin Naeve at 801-539-4039. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Information Relay Service at 800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for Naeve. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

