BLM seeks comments on upcoming oil and gas lease sale in Color Country district

Written by Joyce Kuzmanic
January 14, 2017
Operation under an oil and gas lease with Bureau of Land Management in Utah, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of BLM, composite St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management Color Country District is seeking public comment on two environmental assessments analyzing the BLM’s proposal to offer 23 parcels covering 28,463.19 acres in a June 2017 oil and gas sale.

Map showing parcels administered by the Bureau of Land Management’s St. George Field Office subject to a June 2017 oil and gas lease sale. Subject parcels collectively encompass approximately 4,770.14 acres. Map courtesy of the BLM online. | Click on map to enlarge.

The parcels fall within areas managed through BLM’s Richfield and St. George field offices.

A map showing the parcels administered through the St. George Field Office, collectively encompassing approximately 4,770.14 acres in Washington County, can be viewed in the map inset to this report.

The several maps showing the parcels administered through the Richfield Field Office, collectively encompassing approximately 23,733.19 acres throughout Sanpete, Sevier, Piute and Garfield counties, can be found at Appendix B to its draft environmental assessment here.

Additional information about the proposed parcels is included in the environmental assessments and other documentation available for public review and comment and may be accessed as follows:

The public review and comment period opened Jan. 10 and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The most useful comments are those that identify issues relevant to the proposed action or contain new technical or scientific information, the BLM notes in its notice.  Comments that contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, it stated, but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process.

Reference the “June 2017 Oil and Gas Lease Sale” when submitting comments.

Written comments may be mailed or emailed to:

Bureau of Land Management, St. George Field Office
345 East Riverside Drive
St. George, UT 84790
Attn: Dave Corry

Email: utsgmail@blm.gov

Bureau of Land Management, Richfield  Field Office
150 East 900 North
Richfield, UT 84701
Attn: Cindy Ledbetter

Email: utrfmail@blm.gov

Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time.  Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For further information regarding the sale, contact Robin Naeve at 801-539-4039.  Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Information Relay Service at 800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for Naeve.  The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.  Replies are provided during normal business hours.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joyce Kuzmanic Joyce Kuzmanic has been editor in chief of St. George News since 2012, having contributed as a reporter and assistant editor since the publication's inception in 2010. Before St. George News, Joyce has been a private business owner and enjoyed a long career as a paralegal in real estate, business and tax law transactions. She enjoys hospitality, thinking, reading and adventuring in the great outdoors. Joyce currently resides in St. George with her husband and her dog, Scratch.

Posted in Government, Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply