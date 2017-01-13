Film Fanatics: ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Moonlight’

Written by Film Fanatics
January 13, 2017

REVIEW — In this latest episode of “Film Fanatics,” Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast share their thoughts on two films that deal with race in decidedly different fashion.

In “Hidden Figures,” director Theodore Melfi (“St. Vincent”) tells the inspirational true story of three vibrant and fiercely independent women (played by Taraji B. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae) and the important role they played in NASA’s race with Russia to send a man to space circa 1961. Adam and Bruce give their thoughts on whether this film achieves greatness in its reach for the stars.

In the much buzzed-about independent drama “Moonlight,” writer/director Barry Jenkins tells the gritty, emotionally charged story of a young man growing up on the tough streets of Miami. Jenkins does this by showcasing this individual’s struggles during three defining chapters of his turbulent life. Does this poetic character study deliver the goods?

