November 10, 1933 — January 10, 2017

Karl Link, 83, died Jan. 10, 2017, St. George, Utah. Karl was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Koln, Germany.

Karl grew up in war times in Koln, Germany, where he was raised along with an older sister and brother. He went on to take over his family’s retail business and became a successful entrepreneur bringing into his store merchandise from the “Wild West.” Karl had a passion for history and dreamed of one day living on the American frontier.

He was fortunate to be able to retire early and then came to make America his permanent home. He became a United States citizen in 1990. He lived in Florida and Nevada but fell in love with the landscape and city of St. George, Utah, where he resided until his last days. Karl was extremely health conscious and an avid tennis player for most of his life. He was able to play well into his eighties. Karl was a devout Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his companion, Bobbie Scheible; as well as extended family in Germany, California and Washington.

Funeral services

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the St. George Catholic Church located at 259 W. 200 North, St. George.

A viewing and rosary will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. St. George, Utah.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

