Chris Mauzy

January 12, 2017

Mauzy0001August 27, 1947 — January 7, 2017

Our beloved husband, brother, son, uncle, cousin and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 7, 2017, at 12:01 am. He was born to Grace V. Rodgers Mauzy and Robert Mauzy on Aug. 20, 1947, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Chris was a member of MENSA, spoke German and taught himself Latin. Chris was interested in medieval studies, geography, a good game of chess, and was a member of the St. George Model Train Association.

Chris served in the Army for four years. He was stationed in Germany for a time and was stationed at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, California, where he met and married the love of his life, Rosie Marie La Pinta. They were married for 43 years until her death in 2012.

Chris worked for the United States postal service in San Pedro, California, until his retirement.

Chris is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary La Pinta Jacobs (Nic); niece; Ashley Walton Cox (Cameron); nephew, Joseph Cameron Walton; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and John La Pinta and family. 

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Jeff Mauzy; and beloved wife, Rosie Marie La Pinta Mauzy.

Funeral services

  • In honor of Chris there will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Log Lane Chapel, 115 W. 2000 South, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.

