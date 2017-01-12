Alice Campbell

July 10, 1927 — January 5, 2017

Alice Louise Gates Campbell was reunited with her beloved husband and her Heavenly Father on Jan. 5, 2017, after a full and happy life. She was born July 10, 1927, in Robertson, Wyoming, to Carl Gilbert Gates and Florence Robert Steele. She and Gene Sherrel Campbell were married on June 28, 1947. They were sealed together in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they raised five children on a small farm in Lindon, Utah. They later moved to Provo, Utah, and then to Ivins, Utah.

Alice and Gene built an exemplary marriage together and were virtually inseparable, even when laying brick; Gene would lay brick and Alice would always join in. Joyous to her core, Alice loved Christmas and she and her family would spend hours admiring the lights. Alice was soft spoken, unless she was watching BYU football with Gene. Alice was also good humored and silly, quick to laugh and joke. Alice loved life and adventurously exploring. She was always the principal driver on the family’s many road trips, and even in her early 80s could be talked into a Harley ride now and again. Alice was also tough, insisting on driving herself to the hospital on more than one occasion. She enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, despite – two years in a row – having to pry a fishhook out of her eyelid, which she did herself. Through sewing clothes with whatever thread was already in the machine, sneaking small potatoes out of the garden to cook, making other meals, or other countless things, Alice was devoted to her family.

Alice will be deeply missed by those she’s survived by: Robert (Dixie) Campbell; Diana (Greg) Zemp; Lonnie (Susan, deceased) Campbell; Jon Campbell; and Karen (Paul) Brennan; as well as 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom she adored holding.

She has been happily reunited with those who preceded her in death: her husband, parents, siblings and two granddaughters.

The family is holding a small, private service and interment at the Provo City Cemetery.

